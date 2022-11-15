88-year-old man dead after farming incident in Perth East

An 88-year-old man has died after an incident involving a farm tractor in the Township of Perth East.

Perth County OPP said officers responded to an address on Perth Line 43 just before 5 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 10.

Police say the man was working on a tractor when another tractor rolled back against it. The man was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Perth County OPP are investigating the incident. The Ministry of Labour has also been notified.