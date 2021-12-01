89 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 89 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 471 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 18 people with COVID in hospital – eleven are unvaccinated and seven are fully vaccinated. There are five unvaccinated patients and four fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,916 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,774 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

10 workplace outbreaks

2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks

8 community outbreaks

8 school outbreaks

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

37 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

15 cases are community acquired

1 case is outbreak related

2 cases are travel related

34 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED