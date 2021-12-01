iHeartRadio

89 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 89 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 471 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 18 people with COVID in hospital – eleven are unvaccinated and seven are fully vaccinated. There are five unvaccinated patients and four fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,916 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,774 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

  • 10 workplace outbreaks
  • 2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks
  • 8 community outbreaks
  • 8 school outbreaks

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 37 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 15 cases are community acquired
  • 1 case is outbreak related
  • 2 cases are travel related
  • 34 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

  • 334,267 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 16,789 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 317,478 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • 25,795 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
  • A total of 677,540 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 81.0% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 76.9% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.
