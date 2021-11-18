89-year-old driver clocked going more than 50 km/h over speed limit: OPP
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
Provincial police have charged an 89-year-old Kitchener man who was clocked travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted 80 km/h speed limit in Huron County.
Police said an officer was patrolling the area of Nile Road near Sharpe's Creek Line around 2:35 p.m. on Nov. 13 when they saw a hatchback travelling at a high rate of speed. A Thursday news release from the OPP said the driving was going more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.
The vehicle was stopped and the 89-year-old Kitchener man driving it was charged with stunt driving.
He's scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4.
