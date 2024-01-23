$8M Chase the Ace jackpot in N.B. up for grabs Tuesday night

One lucky draw could make Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick all come to an end Tuesday night.

Many people in the region will have their eyes glued to a 9 p.m. Facebook livestream as another person will have a chance to win what is believed to be the largest jackpot of its kind in the country.

The draw in Petit-Rocher has been ongoing since February 2023, which has allowed the jackpot to grow over $8 million.

With only five cards left in the deck, the chances of pulling the ace is higher than ever for whoever’s name is drawn.

Tickets are only sold in New Brunswick, but with so much money up for grabs, people have been crossing borders to get their tickets.

“We met people last week from P.E.I. that came in to buy tickets. We met people from Halifax that came in to buy tickets. We had one couple that I know who came from Bangor, Marine, to buy tickets,” co-organizer Rene Beaudet told CTV News in an interview last week.

Last week, Rénald Boudreau of Nigadoo, N.B., had his chance to pull the lucky card out of six in the pile, but instead of the elusive ace of hearts he pulled a king of spades.

Despite not pulling the ace, Boudreau still brought home a consolation prize of over $400,000, which exceeds many of the Chase the Ace jackpots around the country.

