$8M sought to help bolster SAIT, NAIT scholarship for construction trades

Alberta polytechnics are hoping to remove barriers for those looking to enroll in construction trades by beefing up an existing scholarship program.

The scholarship program, called BILD Alberta Scholarships for Construction Careers, was initially launched earlier this year.

It currently contains more than $7 million, thanks to a $2 million donation from Jayman Built CEO and Chair Jay Westman and investments from Homes by Avi and Anthem Properties.

On Tuesday, the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) and Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) announced a new campaign seeking to raise some $8 million to bring the total scholarship to a goal of $15 million.

In a release, SAIT and NAIT noted tuition for apprentice and diploma programs at their institutions can surpass $5,000 for a four-year program.

The schools say were the scholarship to reach its $15 million goal, it could help them issue approximately 3,000 scholarships to homebuilding apprenticeship and pre-employment students, with preference given to demographics underrepresented in the industry.

"These student awards will cover the full range of residential construction careers, including carpentry, plumbing, sheet metal, electrician, bricklayer, cabinet maker, roofer, drywall, glazier, insulator and painter, for example, and will help workers on a pathway to their journeyperson certifications," said a joint release from SAIT and NAIT.

A portion of the funds would also be used in an effort to attract high school students to the trades.

"The shortage of skilled labour is the largest single issue our industry has ever faced, extending build times for new homes and putting at risk home affordability in our province," said Westman.

"I have chosen to lead by example and lead this investment campaign to make a notable impact in overcoming the financial concerns of students, while also bolstering our industry’s much-needed construction capacity across Alberta."

NAIT president and CEO Laura Jo Gunter says the scholarship program is an investment in Alberta's future.

"The BILD Alberta Scholarships for Construction Careers and youth engagement programs funded through this investment will pave the way for larger and more diverse enrollment in training for construction careers, ultimately helping to meet Alberta's labour demand," he said.

It's a sentiment echoed by SAIT president and CEO David Ross, who says careers in skilled trades provide important contributions to Alberta’s growing economy.

"Through this funding, SAIT students will have access to a scholarship program focused on building equity in the construction trades, and programming to engage with youth will foster an early interest in skilled trades."