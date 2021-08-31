9-1-1 emergency line restored

Residents is some parts of Essex County in need of emergency assistance Monday night were left with no where to turn for a short time.

An advisory was sent out at 10:40 p.m. Monday from several emergency services, including OPP, LaSalle Police, Windsor Fire and EMS informing the public the Windsor Central Ambulance Communication Centre was investigating reports of residents unable to contact 9-1-1 by cell phone in the towns of Tecumseh, Essex, Lakeshore, Leamington and Amherstburg.

Residents experiencing an emergency were encouraged to call the non-emergency line.

One hour later, a second advisory indicating the line had been restored.