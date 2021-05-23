9 cases, 1 death associated with COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. tree-planting site

Health officials in northern B.C. have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a reforestation operation in Quesnel.

Northern Health announced the outbreak in a news release Friday, saying nine people had tested positive up to that point, and one of them had died.

The outbreak involves two companies: Dewan Enterprise Ltd. and MIKEGROSITE Consulting Ltd.

Both workplaces were ordered to close on May 10 after public health investigations into coronavirus cases associated with them "determined that infection control measures were not sufficient to prevent further transmission of COVID-19 in employer-sourced staff lodging, transportation, and field-work settings," according to Northern Health.

The health authority said the outbreak was declared "following evidence of ongoing COVID-19 transmission among employees."

Health officials and WorkSafeBC are working with both companies to ensure adequate safety plans and outbreak control measures are in place, Northern Health said.

The outbreak declaration will be in place for at least 28 days, according to the health authority.