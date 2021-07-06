9 charged in joint sex trafficking investigation

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP recently arrested and charged nine people with obtaining sexual services for consideration.

RCMP worked with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Human Trafficking Counter Exploitation Unit during the operation, which began on June 23.

Each of the nine face one charge of obtaining sexual services for consideration and were released with a court date.

“This successful operation was initiated as a result of intelligence led policing initiatives and it reinforces the RCMP’s commitment to reducing harm in the community of Fort Saskatchewan,” said RCMP in a news release.

The accused are expected in Fort Saskatchewan provincial court on Sept. 2.