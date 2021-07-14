9 CN train cars derail in Sarnia, Ont., no concerns for public safety

An investigation is underway after nine train cars derailed early Wednesday morning in Sarnia, Ont.

The incident happened at the tracks on St. Andrew Street just east of Vidal Street around 4 a.m.

All of the tanker cars are upright and there are no leaks or other public safety concerns.

Sarnia police say St. Andrew Street is closed at the tracks for the cleanup and all traffic to Scott Road and the eastern part of the street can only be accessed via Churchill Road.