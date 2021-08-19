9 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Riders' home opener

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said it has confirmed nine COVID-19 cases connected to the Saskatchewan Roughriders home opener on Aug. 6.

The SHA said there is evidence that infectious people were at the event and transmission happened.

The health authority said it has not declared an outbreak. In a statement, it said “with the removal of public health orders and other public health measures, there may be cases associated with large gatherings that would not otherwise constitute an outbreak.”

Pil Country, the standing-only section of Mosaic Stadium, was previously flagged as an area of potential exposure.

The SHA has also flagged an exposure on a shuttle bus from Birmingham’s Vodka and Ale House and the stadium at 6:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Anyone who was in Pil Country or on the shuttle is asked to keep track of where they were during the game and work with contact tracing teams trying to identify other people who may have been exposed.

The SHA said it is looking into the Aug. 14 game to see if there are any new cases connected to it.