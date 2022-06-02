9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask.; 232 in hospital

Nine more people have died due to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and 232 people are currently in hospital – with both totals down from last week’s counts.

As of June 1, the 232 in hospital include 68 with a COVID-19 related illness, 151 with an incidental infection and 13 cases under investigation, according to the province’s weekly epidemiology report.

There were 258 people in hospital as of May 25.

For the week of May 22-28, there were 364 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by a positive laboratory test. There were 5,667 laboratory tests performed in Saskatchewan last week, resulting in a test positivity rate of 5.3 per cent.

There were 437 variants of concern reported between May 22-28. Of those, 76.9 per cent were the Omicron BA.2 sublineage, while the rest were other Omicron sublineages.

Of the nine newly reported deaths, three were in the North Central zone, two were in Saskatoon, three were in the Central East zone and one was in Regina.

As of May 28, 81 per cent of Saskatchewan residents five years and older have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 52.4 of those 18 years and older have received at least one booster shot.