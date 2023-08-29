9-day Oktoberfest coming to Edmonton in September

Ice District says it'll be hosting western Canada's largest Oktoberfest celebration next month.

From Sept. 22 to Sept. 30, the Fan Park east of Rogers Place will be "transformed into a Bavarian wonderland," the Oilers Entertainment Group promised in a news release Tuesday.

The wonderland will feature:

authentic Bavarian cuisine;

"beer galore," provided by Fahr Brewery, Wild Rose Brewery, Blindman Brewing, Troubled Tea, and Molson Canadian; and

live music and entertainment, including both traditional German and other entertainment.

The event will be family friendly with activities for all ages, OEG added.

“We are thrilled to bring one of the world’s oldest and most inspiring cultural celebrations to ICE District, Edmonton’s epicenter of entertainment," Stuart Ballantyne, president and chief operating officer of Rogers Place and Ice District, said in a written statement.

"Oktoberfest embodies the passion, kindness and community spirit of Albertans and we can’t wait to bring everyone together once again to celebrate friendship, family, culture and of course delicious food and drink in the heart of Edmonton.”

An event schedule will be posted on the Ice District's website.

Pre-sale tickets were available Tuesday. The general sale will open on Wednesday.