9 ducklings saved from storm sewer gate by police in Baden

A pair of Waterloo regional police officers were kept busy Sunday morning saving some baby ducks.

Christine Bowman was walking her dog in Baden around 8 a.m. when she came across a mother duck standing near a storm sewer gate in distress. She says she thought she heard only one duckling crying out from inside.

Police were called to the area and were able to get down to rescue what turned out to be nine ducklings.

They were successfully returned to their mother, who led them away to a safer spot.