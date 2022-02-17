9 firearms, $25K worth of drugs seized in western Alta.
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Two men are facing charges after police seized firearms and drugs from a Grande Cache, Alta., home earlier this month.
Police seized nine firearms and $25,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine when they searched the home on Feb. 9, ALERT said.
Elijah Hallock, 31, was charged with drug trafficking, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.
Darwin Hallock, 26, was charged with drug trafficking and unsafe storage of a firearm.
ALERT began its investigation in November 2021.
