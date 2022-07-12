9 hand sanitizers on Health Canada list of products that may pose health risks

Nine hand sanitizers, three manufactured from Up on Me Imports Inc. and six from the Rocky Mountain Soap Company, have been added to a Health Canada list of products that may pose health risks.

In a notice issued by Health Canada on Monday, the agency advised anyone using Davey Hand Sanitizer gel or hand sanitizing wipes by Up on Me Imports Inc. to stop immediately and speak to a health-care professional if they have health concerns.

Health Canada said it requested a recall of Up on Me Imports Inc.'s Davey's Hand Sanitizer due to quality concerns or "oversight of product." At the same time, two of the company's hand sanitizing wipes may contain undeclared benzalkonium chloride, a disinfectant that the products were "not authorized to contain," according to the notice.

Rock Mountain Soap Company, meanwhile, recalled six of its Nomad hand sanitizers for potentially containing elevated levels of undeclared methanol.

For all nine products, Health Canada issued licence suspensions, meaning it is illegal for any person or company to sell those products in Canada.

Rocky Mountain Soap Company was also subject to a Health Canada recall for its Nomad Hand Sanitizers in June, due to the potential for undeclared methanol.

Health Canada advises that Canadians should consult their municipal or regional guidelines on properly disposing of the products. The products can also be returned to local pharmacies for disposal.

Here is a list of the latest hand sanitizers included in Health Canada's recall list, as of July 11:

Davey's Hand Sanitizer

Davey's Sanitizing Hand Wipes

Up On Me Imports Inc. Hand Sanitizing Wipes

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Jasmine

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Lavender

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Lemongrass

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Scent Free

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Summertime

Nomad Hand Sanitizer Winter Cheer

A list of all previously recalled hand sanitizers across Canada can be found here.