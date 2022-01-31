9-month-old girl dead after being found unresponsive in Calgary home

An investigation is underway into the death of a baby girl who was found unresponsive in a northeast Calgary home last week.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Falshire Place N.E., in the community of Falconridge, on the evening of Jan. 27 after a nine-month-old girl was found in medical distress.

The infant was taken to hospital by ambulance with a police escort, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

While the death occurred last week, police first released details regarding the investigation Monday morning.

On Monday, neighbour Julia Wilson, who is a young mother herself, called the death tragic.

“It hits really close to home, considering we have two, one-year-olds and being so close, we are five houses down,” said Wilson.

“It’s unnerving knowing that we have children around this neighbourhood and we have to worry about what’s going to happen.”

George Weatherbee says he saw the street blocked off on Thursday evening by first responders, but didn’t know what had happened.

“Any death is terrible, especially helpless like that, nine-month-(old) and if it’s suspicious or anything like that, that’s even worse,” he said.

For Wilson, she says her husband was shook by the incident.

“He noticed a stretcher being brought out,” she said.

“He saw what looked like a body on there, but he didn’t realize it was an infant. When I told him that (on Sunday), it hit him close to home.”

Calgary police remain at the home on Monday, with officers seen coming and going from the residence

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. According to police, infant autopsies require specialized medical testing and results can take several months.

Police officials confirm several family members have been interviewed and the death is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.