B.C.’s latest COVID-19 update confirms that nine more people in the Island Health region have tested positive for the virus Tuesday.

There are currently 122 active cases of COVID-19 across Vancouver Island. Most of the active cases, 54, are located in South Vancouver Island. Meanwhile, there are 40 active cases in Central Vancouver Island and 28 ongoing in North Vancouver Island.

The health authority has now seen 1,001 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

Across the province, 428 COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours, as well as eight deaths. B.C.’s death toll has now reached 954 since the start of the pandemic.

“We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint written statement.

While recent daily COVID-19 case numbers have been lower than the province’s peak in late 2020, health officials continue to encourage British Columbians to closely follow health guidelines.

“We were able to slow the increase of new cases in mid-December and we want to continue that trend, but the number of new cases and deaths across the province remains high,” said Dix and Henry.

“With each day that we do our part, we are protecting our friends, families and communities, knowing that the vaccine is now helping to bolster our efforts. Together, we will get through this storm,” said the pair.

As of Tuesday, 28,209 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccination dose in B.C., including some remote First Nations communities on Vancouver Island.