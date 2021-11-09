9 new COVID-19 cases linked to outbreaks in Nanaimo

Nine new COVID-19 cases have been linked to two outbreaks in Nanaimo, according to Island Health.

Eight new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital (NRGH), and one new case has been identified at the Chartwell Malaspina Care Centre long-term care home.

Of the new cases at NRGH, seven were confirmed in patients and one was identified in a staff member.

"The most recent patient cases were not experiencing symptoms and were identified through testing of potential close contacts," said Island Health in an update Tuesday. "All other test results received to date have been negative."

The outbreak at NRGH was first declared on Nov. 1. Since then, a total of 15 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the outbreak, which includes 13 patients and two staff members.

Island Health says the outbreak is limited to the hospital's transitional care unit, and other areas of the hospital remain open at this time.

"People should not avoid seeking emergency care if they need it," said the health authority.

Meanwhile, one new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a resident at the Chartwell Malaspina Care Centre long-term care home, Island Health said Tuesday.

Five people have now tested positive for COVID-19 at the care home, including three residents and two staff members.

The outbreak was first declared on Oct. 31 and is limited to the care home's Hummingbird unit, according to Island Health.