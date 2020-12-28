Manitoba health officials are reporting nine new COVID-19 deaths and 107 cases of the disease in the province.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Monday, seven of the deaths are in the Winnipeg region.

In Winnipeg senior-care facilities, two deaths are linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home, two deaths are linked to an outbreak at Poseidon Care Centre, one death is linked to an outbreak at Convalescent Home and one death is linked to an outbreak at Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home.

A man in his 60s from Winnipeg not linked to any outbreak also died.

The Prairie Mountain health region recorded one death, a man in his 90s linked to an outbreak at Grandview Personal Care Home.

A woman in her 90s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to an outbreak at Kin Place in Oakbank, also died from COVID-19.

Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll now sits at 654.

Along with the nine deaths, 107 cases of the virus were announced Monday.

Of the new cases, 43 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 12.4 per cent.

Out of the remaining cases, 10 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 18 are in the Northern health region, 12 are in the Prairie Mountain health region and 24 are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 24,252.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 12.6 per cent, up half a per cent from Sunday.

The province currently has 4,442 active cases, and 19,156 people have recovered from the virus.

There are currently 37 patients with the virus in intensive care, with 33 of them listed as active.

On Sunday, 1,076 tests were performed, bringing the total to 416,970 since early February.