9 Ontario bankers win big in September lottery draw

A group of nine bankers from across the Greater Toronto Area have won big after a September lottery draw.

According to a news release issued Thursday by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission, the group won $73,463.40 in total.

The ticket was purchased at a Petro Canada gas station on Financial Drive in Brampton.

The group play the lottery weekly and Agustin Magno from Brampton told the OLG his co-players didn’t believe him when he said they had won.

"I messaged the group chat and they thought it was a joke," Magno said.

After learning the winning ticket was real, other group members called it “life changing” and a “nice bonus.”

The group members’ plans for the winnings vary, with some paying bills and others using it to purchase Christmas presents.