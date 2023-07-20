9 people facing charges following biker gang altercation in Cornwall, Ont.

Nine people are facing charges following an altercation between rival biker gangs in Cornwall, Ont., police say.

Police responded to a fight between the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and the Loners Motorcycle Club in the area of Vincent Massey Drive and 14th Street West on July 8.

Cornwall police say one member of the Outlaws was shot, and two Loners members suffered stab wounds.

"During the altercation, members of the Outlaws forcibly removed a vest belonging to a member of the Loners and fled the area," police said.

Five people were taken into custody following the incident.

On July 14, Cornwall police, with the help of the OPP and police in Kingston and Ottawa, executed search warrants at five residences in the Cornwall area. Three people were arrested in connection with the July 8 incident.

Officers have executed eight search warrants and seized multiple weapons, including two loaded handguns, as part of the investigation, police said.

"The incident that occurred on July 8 has brought a great deal of concern and alarm to the residents of Cornwall," Acting Chief Vincent Foy said.

"The CPS continues to take all matters pertaining to organized crime seriously and will continue to actively investigate and work to deter organized crime groups from reaching our community."

The charges include aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say investigators believe it was a targeted incident between the Outlaws and Loners motorcycle gangs.

Police in Brockville, Ont. are investigating after a fire at an Outlaws clubhouse in that city, which damaged several nearby homes.