9 Sask. ice cream shops worth the stop

Summer is best served with ice cream and there is plenty to go around. In 2021, Statistics Canada said there were 4.87 litres of ice cream for every Canadian to consume.

If you’re looking for your fair share in these final dog days of summer, here are nine of the best ice cream stops in Saskatchewan.

TWISTED SISTERS, CHAMBERLAIN

Selling hard and soft ice cream, Twisted Sisters also offers various other frozen delights, including milkshakes and banana splits.

YDB SCOOPS, YORKTON

Selling a variety of delicious frozen goodies, including hard ice cream, soft ice cream, frozen yogurt, sundaes, and parfaits, YDB Scoops is worth the stop if you’re in the Yorkton area. They also offer a variety of unique ice cream flavours like Minion, Butterbeer, and Cinnamon Bun.

KORNER KONES, WAWOTA

Family-owned and operated, KoRner Kones offers several cool treats, including soft serve, hard ice cream, slush puppies and specialty ice cream treats. They also make custom ice cream cakes for every occasion.

PITSTOP 48, MONTMARTRE

Using fresh, sustainably-sourced ingredients, Pitstop sells cool treats like milkshakes, sundaes, banana splits and parfaits. They also have many favourite flavours of hard ice cream, including bubblegum, tiger tiger, choco chip cookie dough, mint choc chip and more.

When you’re in the mood for a lot of ice cream, the Big 10-4 offers delicious treats like maple walnut or Saskatoon berry sundaes, peanut butter cup parfaits, and banana splits. If you’re in the mood for something more traditional, they have soft serve chocolate-dipped cones.

BEST LIL ICE CREAM SHOP AROUND, UNITY

If you’re in the western part of the province, the Best Lil Ice Cream Shop in Unity has 24 flavours of soft ice cream, hard ice cream, dipped cones, waffle cones, banana splits, parfaits, sundaes and milkshakes.

Offering handcrafted ice cream in original flavours, Dandy’s uses local ingredients for a whole new ice cream experience. Flavours include salted chocolate caramel brookie, espresso almond biscotti, blueberry pie crumb and more. To complete the taste experience, they have various toppings and sauces for your cone.

KON ARTISAN ICE CREAM, ESTEVAN

A small town delight, Kon Artisan ice cream offers handmade ice cream with quality ingredients. If you’re looking for a good old-fashioned flavour, Kon's is it.

Using organic and locally-sourced ingredients, Fable aims to make the best-tasting ice cream around. Single, double and triple scoops in waffle cones, milkshakes, sundaes and more.

SHARE YOUR FAVOURITE ICE CREAM STOPS

Saskatchewan has many hidden treasures to enjoy and we know there are other ice cream shops across our province. If you want to share your favourite place with us, please use this link and send us an email.