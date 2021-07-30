9 Sask. players make Riders roster ahead of home opener

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the final roster Friday afternoon, ahead of next week’s season opener.

Forty-nine players have been named to the active roster, while six players sit on the six-game injured list.

The team added 15 players to the practice roster and returned two players to school.

On Saturday, general manager Jeremy O’Day said having strong practice roster is a good thing in case more players get hurt.

“Just like any other year, when injuries happen you have to adjust. And when that opportunity presents itself for another player, hopefully they can step up and take that opportunity,” O’Day said. “That’s why we have training camp and that’s why we signed the players that we did. We think we have some good players that can fill those roles and hopefully become the next stars.”

Cody Fajardo and Isaac Harker are back at the quarterback position, and the Riders brought former first-round NFL draft pick Paxton Lynch on board.

The Riders released quarterback Tom Flacco and added quarterback Mason Fine to the practice roster.

The team also added South African kicker Henry Nell and brought back Brett Lauther.

HOMEGROWN PLAYERS

Nine Saskatchewan-born players have been named to the squad, including five offensive linemen.

Regina Thunder product Logan Ferland, 2020 first-round pick Mattland Riley, Evan Johnston, Brett Boyko and Dan Clarke have clinched spots on the offensive line.

Wide receivers Mitch Picton and Brayden Lenius, punter Jon Ryan, and long snapper Jorgen Hus are also on the roster.

Twenty-five of the 49 players are also Canadian, giving the team flexibility when it comes to game day ratios.

“How we set the ratio will be up to coach Dickenson and the coaching staff, but we wanted to allow that flexibility so we are happy that we have so many quality Canadians,” said O’Day.

The Riders host the B.C. Lions Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. in front of a sold-out Mosaic Stadium.