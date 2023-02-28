9 suspected opioid-related overdose fatalities so far this year: BCHU

An increase in suspected opioid overdose-related deaths in Brantford-Brant has prompted an alert from the Brant County Health Unit (BCHU).

On Tuesday, BCHU said Brantford Police Service has responded to nine suspected opioid-related overdose fatalities this year.

The health unit said most of these fatalities occurred in public settings.

“Please use caution when using any type of drug that is not prescribed to you,” the health unit said in a release. “If you are a new drug user, you are particularly at risk should you use drugs that may have unpredictable potency or contain unexpected and dangerous contaminants.”

Emergency department visits for opioid overdoses per 100,000 people have outpaced the Ontario rate over the last six years.

According to data from the health unit, the rate of opioid-related overdoses in Brant County per 100,000 people was 185.9 in 2022, down slightly from the 204 recorded in 2021.

The alert comes around a week after the health unit and the board of health voiced its support in favour of opening a Consumption and Treatment Services (CTS) site in Brantford-Brant.

An open letter signed by Dr. Rebecca Comley, acting medical officer of health, and Susan Brown, chair of the board of health said, “the public health benefits of CTS sites go beyond saving lives.”

SIMILAR WARNING ISSUED THIS WEEK

On Monday, Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) issued a similar warning after three overdoses, one of which was fatal, were recorded in recent days.

“A Grey-Bruce resident died Friday of a suspected fentanyl overdose,” the health unit said in a news release. “It is believed the individual, who was in their mid-40s, had been using yellow and purple fentanyl as well as methamphetamine, intravenously and via inhalation. Toxicology results are still pending.”

The other two overdoses, which were both non-fatal, occurred on Friday and Sunday, the health unit said.

“Grey Bruce Public Health is issuing an alert to its community partners, people who use drugs, and the general public about this recent series of drug poisonings in our community. This alert is intended to advise people to exercise extreme caution when using unregulated street drugs and follow critical harm reduction recommendations, particularly not using drugs alone or calling NORS if you cannot use with someone else,” said Alexis Cook, program manager of GBPH’s harm reduction program.

On Wednesday, Woodstock police tweeted it has seen an influx in opioid overdoses in recent weeks.

“Officers have given as many as 8 doses of Naloxone at 10 different overdose calls since Feb 13,” the tweet reads.

