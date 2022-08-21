9-time world champions highlight final day of Expo Latino at Prince's Island Park

Prince's Island Park usually resonates with the sound of singer-songwriters during the annual folk festival, but this weekend there's been a whole different set of sounds coming from the mainstage of the popular urban park.

That's because Expo Latino has been providing a backbeat all weekend long, with headliners such as Grammy winner Alex Cuba and Saturday night's headliner Grammy winner Oscar D'Leon, the King of Salsa, who celebrated 50 years in music with a show that shook the trees and reverberated out into the neighbourhoods around the park.

The festival concludes Sunday, with a number of performers including the world's "best-known," according to the Expo Latino website Latino dancers, Karen and Ricardo, who are nine-time world champions in salsa cabaret style.

There are also performances scheduled showcasing Venezuelan drums and dancers, Peruvian dancers, Brazilian music, dance from Havana, Flamenco Jaleo from Carmen Romero, and Renesito Avich, a one-man Cuban band.

The festival's closing act is the Calgary Latin Orchestra.

There's a beer garden, food, arts and crafts and a Latin American culture pavilion.

Gates open at 11:30 a.m.