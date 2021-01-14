The companies that own and operate most of the supermarket and pharmacies in the Calgary area are informing the public of more possible close contacts customers may have had with infected workers.

Loblaw Companies Ltd., Sobeys Inc. and Calgary Co-op have been tracking the number of active cases of illness at their stores since the beginning of the pandemic.

Whenever a case is found, the companies say that they are in contact with public health officials and conducting sanitization of stores wherever necessary.

"As we navigate the ongoing impact of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our team members and members remains our top priority," Co-op wrote in statement on its website. "We are being as proactive as possible and following all recommendations from Alberta Health Services. In order to be as transparent with you as possible, we are tracking and sharing current COVID-19 cases in our stores."

Since the last update, another nine cases of COVID-19 have been found in workers:

Loblaw

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (100 15915 Macleod Tr. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Jan. 13 (last worked Jan. 3, 6 and 9);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (3012 17th Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive Jan. 9 (last worked Jan. 3) and;

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (120 Fifth Ave. West, Cochrane, Alta.) tested positive Jan. 8 (last worked Jan. 5).

Sobeys

An employee at the Safeway (3550 32nd Ave. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Jan. 12 (last worked Jan. 8).

Co-op