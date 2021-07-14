9-year-old boy walking dog flees attempted abduction in southeast Edmonton
Edmonton Police Service responded to an attempted abduction call on a nine-year-old boy Wednesday morning.
Police say around 8:35 a.m. it was reported that while out for a walk with his dog, a boy was approached by a driver in a white cargo van near 21A Avenue and 69 Street.
The driver reportedly got out of the van, walked around to the side of the vehicle, opened the door and asked the boy to get in.
Police said the boy refused and ran home.
The man is being described as:
- White
- Clean shaven
- In his 20’s
- Approximately 5’10” to 6’ foot with brown hair
He was wearing a blue hat, light blue shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident.
According to police the boy noticed a young child sitting in the van, roughly seven years old, but he did not appear to be in distress.
The vehicle is described as:
- White
- Cargo van style
- Tinted windows
- Caged rear interior
Police said this type of vehicle is often used in trades or on industrial worksites.
Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.
-
Family and friends remember Edmonton man killed in Kelowna crane collapse, search for answersFamily and friends are remembering the Edmonton man killed in the crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C., as a loving son and husband.
-
Barrie ranked 3rd most expensive city to rent apartment, surpasses TorontoA one-bedroom apartment in Barrie is now going to cost renters more than a similar apartment in Toronto, according to PadMapper.com.
-
Sudbury Wolves name Craig Duncanson new head coachThe Sudbury Wolves officially announced Craig Duncanson as the new head coach Wednesday. He’s a familiar face in the community and is now back to where his hockey career started.
-
Iconic 129-year-old Calgary Beer revived and refreshed by Village BreweryThe traditional Calgary Export Lager, originally brewed more than 120 years ago by the Calgary Brewing & Malting Company, is coming back to shelves in the very near future.
-
'Really upsetting': Drayton server shortchanged on tip because of vaccination statusA Drayton-area server says she was shortchanged on a tip from a customer after telling them she hadn't yet received a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Feds to make announcement on future of cruise ship industry in CanadaCanada's Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, will be in Victoria on Thursday to make an announcement about the country's cruise ship industry.
-
20 years of advocacy: Calls to increase safety regulations for crane-erection and disassemblyA union that advocated successfully in 2007 for crane-operators to be certified is calling on local governments and the province to require better safety precautions when the fixtures are put up or taken down.
-
Opposition to affordable housing project softens in east London as details revealedNew details about a proposed apartment building and its tenants is opening the hearts and minds of some neighbours.
-
Get ready for a summer of blockbusters and popcorn as movie theatres reopen FridayMovie theatres are welcoming back customers on Friday after being closed since November.