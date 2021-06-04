9-year-old girl missing in southwest Calgary

Calgary police are searching for a nine-year-old girl last seen in the southwest neighbourhood of Braeside Thursday evening.

Police say Arika Kakakaway was walking home from a friend's house on Brackenridge Road S.W. at around 9 p.m. but did not return home.

She is Indigenous and has shoulder length, dark brown hair with an even shorter buzz cut at the base of her neck.

She was wearing:

A blue sweater;

Blue jean shorts;

Vans brand shoes with checkered pink and purple colours; and

A pink and blue tie-dyed backpack.

As of 7 a.m., CPS units continue to patrol the neighbourhood for sign of Arika.

NO EVIDENCE OF ABDUCTION

Officials with the CPS say Arika's disappearance does not currently meet the specifications of an AMBER Alert since there is no evidence that she has been harmed or abducted at this time.

"AMBER Alerts require that four criteria be met in order to ensure they are not overused, and abduction is one of the criteria. As we continue our investigation, we are constantly evaluating whether an AMBER Alert is appropriate and will issue one as soon as the criteria is met," police said in a release.

That's not to say they are using all other means at their disposal to get the word out about the young girl's disappearance, including media, social media and contacts with the Missing Children Society of Canada.

Police also extended their thanks to members of the public who assisted in the search effort on Thursday.

"Support like this from the public is what makes our city great, and we are thankful for your help."

They add Calgary Transit and several taxi companies have also been notified to be on the lookout for Arika.

Now, officials are asking anyone living in the Braeside area to check any CCTV footage they may have recorded between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Anyone that can help police find Arika is asked to call the non-emergency at 403-266-1234 line or Crime Stoppers.