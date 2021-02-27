Mounties in Surrey say a nine-year-old girl reported missing in the city Friday night has been found and is safe.

In a tweet, Surrey RCMP confirmed that the child had been located and thanked the media and the public for helping spread the word about her disappearance.

CTV News Vancouver has removed the girl's name and photo from this story out of respect for her family's privacy.

Police said in a news release Friday that the girl was last seen in a residential area of Surrey in the 12200 block of 99 Avenue around 4 p.m., and had not been since.

Police did not say on Saturday where the girl was found or what had caused her to go missing, only that she was found and is safe.