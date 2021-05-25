9-year-old London, Ont. girl collects thousands of empties to fight leukemia

A 9-year-old London, Ont. leukemia survivor has raised $3000 to help fight the disease she once bravely faced.

Paige Marsh helped collect thousands of containers as part of the Beer Store’s annual Returns for Leukemia bottle drive.

In 2020, Paige rounded up $2500 for the cause and her father is extremely proud of the work she's done over the last two years.

"Our daughter Paige was diagnosed almost four years ago and we witnessed first-hand how intense the treatment is. Helping raise money for LLSC (Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada) and its research will hopefully help develop less intense treatments for children and increase survival rates," says Paige's father Jeff Marsh.

Leukemia is a cancer of the blood or bone marrow.

"We’re so grateful to the Marsh family who participates in the annual Returns for Leukemia as a way to give back as a family that will ultimately support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada’s mission; to find a cure for blood cancer and support family’s like theirs when Paige was going through treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia," says Elinor Schwob, with the LLSC.

Paige and her family will present the donation to the Beer Store on Piccadilly Street Saturday morning.