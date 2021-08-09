9-year-old's lemonade stand raises thousands for Lytton, B.C., after massive fire
A young B.C. girl who set up a lemonade stand has raised thousands of dollars for victims of the Lytton fire.
For the past three weeks, nine-year-old Emily Loewen has been serving lemonade in Chilliwack at just $2 a glass, managing to raise $3,400.
Emily said she didn't expect to get that much.
"Usually when I do lemonade stands it doesn't really turn out good," she told CTV News.
But this time, people from all over the community including firefighters and motorcyclists lined up at her stand. She even got a visit from Lytton's mayor last week, who stopped by to show his appreciation.
"He said that he was proud of me," Emily said, adding that the mayor told her the money will help to rebuild a playground or school library.
After experiencing record-breaking temperatures for days, the village of Lytton was destroyed by a massive fire that sparked in the community on June 30. Two people were killed and other residents had just minutes to evacuate.
-
Cambridge man charged after pointing replica gun at residentA man has been charged after he pointed a replica gun at a person in Cambridge.
-
Human remains found near Assiniboine River: RCMPRCMP in Headingley is investigating after human remains were discovered along the shores of the Assiniboine River over the weekend.
-
Feds installing 46 electric vehicle charges across Waterloo RegionThe federal government is installing 46 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across Waterloo Region.
-
Police searching for vehicle in area of Cambridge shooting earlier this monthWaterloo regional police are searching for a white Lexus IS 250 that was in the area of Mercer Road and Magor Drive in Cambridge during a shooting on Aug. 1.
-
Inquest into the death of Geoff Morris begins in ReginaAn inquest into the death of a man who died after he was shot by a Regina police officer began Monday morning in Regina.
-
Metro Vancouver weather: Temperatures could reach 35 C inland this weekMetro Vancouver residents are in for another streak of high temperatures in the days ahead, even after the region saw rain for the first time in more than a month over the weekend.
-
Red tank tracks painted at London MPs offices and home of General Dynamics presidentActivists targeted the constituency offices of London MPs Peter Fragiskatos and Kate Young, along with the home of General Dynamics Land Systems Canada president on Monday morning.
-
No water, no snowmaking: Manitoba ski hill cancels upcoming seasonOne of Manitoba’s most popular ski hills will not open for the season due to the ongoing drought in the province.
-
Cooper to guide Team Canada in Beijing, so long as NHL players competeIf NHL players are able to participate at the upcoming Beijing Olympics, Canada will have a two-time Stanley Cup champion behind its bench.