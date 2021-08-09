9-year-old's lemonade stand raises thousands for Lytton, B.C., after massive fire

A young B.C. girl who set up a lemonade stand has raised thousands of dollars for victims of the Lytton fire.

For the past three weeks, nine-year-old Emily Loewen has been serving lemonade in Chilliwack at just $2 a glass, managing to raise $3,400.

Emily said she didn't expect to get that much.

"Usually when I do lemonade stands it doesn't really turn out good," she told CTV News.

But this time, people from all over the community including firefighters and motorcyclists lined up at her stand. She even got a visit from Lytton's mayor last week, who stopped by to show his appreciation.

"He said that he was proud of me," Emily said, adding that the mayor told her the money will help to rebuild a playground or school library.

After experiencing record-breaking temperatures for days, the village of Lytton was destroyed by a massive fire that sparked in the community on June 30. Two people were killed and other residents had just minutes to evacuate.