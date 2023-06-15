9-year-old's pop up soda shop making a splash in Petawawa

Nothing beats an ice cold drink on a hot summer's day.

This summer, 9-year-old Oliver Ritchie will be serving up his custom creations of lemonade, soda, and shaved ice in Petawawa.

On the menu right now at Ollie Pop Soda Shop: country lemonade, lavender lemonade, watermelon, and raspberry swirl.

"I started Ollie Pop so kids could do it too," the 9-year-old tells CTV News, hoping to inspire his friends and classmates to dream up their own businesses.

"I started it because I love selling drinks."

Oliver's mother says she is inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of her fourth grader.

"He wanted to do yard sales and keep selling things," said Caitlin Ritchie. "He wanted to sell freezies, sell this, sell that."

"I encourage it, I really do. I think it's great. I think it's a good way for him to learn other than going right into the workforce. He can see what it takes to run your own business."

Currently Ollie Pop Soda Shop is just a curb side pop-up stand.

The family's goal is to make $6,000 through selling drinks and a Kickstarter campaign to renovate a recently purchased trailer into a drinks-style food truck.

The Ritchies hope to have it ready to go by the first heatwave next summer.

"We thought about it and thought, food trucks are up and coming so maybe we could actually make this a thing. So that's what we decided to do. We found a trailer and now we're trying to move forward with it."