90 cats admitted to Ottawa Humane Society in under a week

The Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) says it is dealing with an "unexpected" influx of cats.

More than 90 cats were admitted to the shelter in the last week.

This has far exceeded the weekly average from the last few weeks and even rivals the number of cats who are admitted during the busiest weeks of the summer.

The cats came from a variety of sources such as owners who could no longer care for their pet, cats who were found lost, and nursing mothers with newborn kittens.

OHS says the "flood of felines" is creating additional strain on the shelter’s resources.

"The cats have a wide range of needs," said Shelley Hutchings, OHS's chief veterinarian.

"From a spay/neuter surgery, dental procedure, and some more complex, urgent cases, our team is working hard to provide for these animals and prepare them for adoption."

The shelter is current treating the kittens for an upper respiratory infection, also known as a cat cold.

Even the cats with no additional medical needs still require day-to-day shelter and care while they wait for adoption.

Hutchings says the shelter needs more foster homes and adopters.

"Foster volunteers make it possible for us to care for even more animals. We provide all the food, supplies and veterinary care the pet needs. The foster volunteer provides a temporary home," Hutchings said.

More information on the foster program and animals currently available for adoption are on the OHS's website.