90 military medals stolen during Debert air show: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after military medals were allegedly stolen in Debert, N.S., last month.

Police say the medals were in a tote which was stolen sometime on Aug. 27 during an air show.

The Air Show Atlantic was held in the community that same day.

Police say there were 90 medals stolen in total and they were mounted in seven different display frames.

Investigators say they haven’t received any leads in the case so far and are now asking for help from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820, or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

