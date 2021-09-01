90 per cent of eligible Guelph residents have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

The City of Guelph has reached a major vaccine milestone, with 90 per cent of eligible residents receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Mayor Cam Guthrie tweeted about the news on Tuesday evening, adding that Guelph is now one of the most vaccinated cities in North America.

Guthrie said 12-year-old Erica and 94-year-old Hannah received their vaccines Tuesday and pushed the city over the 90 per cent mark.

He also thanked Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health for their efforts in vaccination rollout.

Across the entire Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph region, 84.2 per cent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose, and 78.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

