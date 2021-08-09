90 per cent of new COVID-19 cases in Sask. in people not fully vaccinated

New data from the Saskatchewan government shows the majority of new COVID-19 cases in July were in unvaccinated people.

Of the 1,220 new COVID-19 cases reported in July, 921 people – or 75.5 per cent of new cases – had not received a vaccine, or tested positive within three weeks of their first dose.

The province said 184 new cases were in residents who only had one shot, while 115 new cases – just 10 per cent – were confirmed in fully vaccinated individuals.

Twenty COVID-19 patients were admitted into intensive care in July; 17 patients were unvaccinated or tested positive within three weeks of their first shot, while two people had one dose and just one patient was fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health said all four COVID-19 patients who died in July were either unvaccinated or tested positive within three weeks of their initial vaccination.

A significant chunk of new COVID-19 cases in July were in young people. Of the 1,220 cases, 31.6 per cent were age 19 or younger; 18.4 per cent were under 12, according to the government.

There is currently no COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in children under the age of 12. The province continues to urge all residents age 12 and older to get both doses of the vaccine for full protection against COVID-19.