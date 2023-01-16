90-year-old loses thousands in grandparents scam: police

Waterloo regional police are investigating after police said a 90-year-old woman lost thousands of dollars as part of a grandparent scam.

According to a news release, on Jan. 12, a woman was contacted by phone and was advised that her grandson was arrested.

Police said she was told a payment of $8,000 was required for her grandson to be granted bail from prison.

A man attended the 90-year-old woman’s residence and obtained the money before leaving.

The victim was contacted again and was advised an addition $9,000 was required to bail out her grandson.

The victim did not pay the second time around, and police were contacted.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in a photo provided by police.