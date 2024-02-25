90-year-old woman killed in Nanaimo hit-and-run: RCMP

Mounties in Nanaimo are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a 90-year-old woman Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection Cedar and Bennie roads just before 9 p.m., according to a news release from the detachment.

”A passing motorist located the unconscious person lying on the roadway and called 911,” police say, adding that firefighters and paramedics also attended.

“Despite the valiant efforts of bystanders who administered emergency first aid and first responders, the woman was determined to be deceased at the scene.”

Witnesses and anyone with information are urged to call 250-754-2345. Drivers who were in the area between 8 and 8:45 p.m. are being asked to review their dashcam video.