900 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic

Ottawa hit a grim COVID-19 milestone more than two-and-a-half years into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health reported three new deaths linked to COVID-19 this week, bringing the city's death toll to 900 residents since March 2020.

The have been 319 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since Tuesday.

In its latest COVID-19 snap shot, Ottawa Public Health warns there are high levels of COVID-19 circulating in Ottawa heading into the Thanksgiving long weekend, as key indicators rise.

Latest figures show the COVID-19 testing per cent positivity rate has increased to 17.8 per cent this week, and there are 16 new outbreaks in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health "strongly recommends" wearing a mask in any indoor and/or crowded public spaces, and consider gathering outdoors for Thanksgiving.

The number of Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active COVID-19 infection dropped to 20 on Friday, from 35 on Tuesday. There are three people in the ICU with an active COVID-19 infection.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 69 (up from 62 patients on Oct. 4)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 14 patients (as of Wednesday)

Montfort Hospital: 21 patients (down from 27 patients on Tuesday)

CHEO: Three patients (unchanged from Tuesday)

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ottawa in March 2020, OPH has reported 83,137 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 900 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept. 29-Oct. 5): 51.2

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 17.3 per cent (Up from 15.2 per cent on Tuesday)

Known active cases: 819 (+82)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Oct. 3

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 922,317

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 890,222

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 600,581

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 223,104

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 61 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 24 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 35 in hospital, 3 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 20 in hospital, 5 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU (Updated on Wednesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 84 in hospital, 1 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

13 in hospitals

11 in long-term care homes

21 in retirement homes

5 in shelters

3 in supported independent living homes

1 in group home

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.