900 L of gas stolen from cardlock station northeast of Edmonton

Mounties are looking for help to track down the driver of a blue Dodge pickup who stole about $1,300 worth of gas early Halloween morning.

Officers were called to the Xpress Cardlock in Mallaig, Alta., at 9:13 a.m. Monday.

RCMP allege the driver broke the pump around 2:27 a.m. before filling a large tank in the box with about 900 litres of gas and driving off.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Mallaig is a hamlet of about 200 people located about 200 kilometres from Edmonton.

A litre of regular gas in nearby St. Paul was selling for $1.49 Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.