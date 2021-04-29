91 additional cases of COVID-19 found in workers at Sobeys and Loblaws stores in Alberta

Over the past week, Loblaws and Sobeys stores in Alberta have recorded more than 90 new cases of COVID-19 in workers.

The two companies, which operate the majority of the grocery stores and pharmacies throughout the province, have been recording the number of positive cases amongst their employees since the pandemic began last year.

While all personal details of the infected employee is withheld out of a respect for privacy, the store's location, along with their last day of work, is listed.

Since last week, Loblaws has found 48 new cases of COVID-19 while Sobeys has reported 43 at its Alberta stores:

Loblaws

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (3575 - 20th Ave. N.E., Calgary) tested positive April 29 (last worked April 18)

Four employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (10505 Southport Rd. S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 29 (last worked April 16, 17, 23 and 26)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (19655 Seton Way S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 29 (last worked April 15 and 17)

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (5858 Signal Hill Cntr S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 29 (last worked April 16 and 18)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (9570 170 St. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 29 (last worked April 25)

Two employees at the Shoppers Drug Mart (121 Signal Rd., Fort McMurray, Alta.) tested positive April 29 (last worked April 17 and 23)

An employee at Pearson's Your Independent Grocer (925 St. Albert Tr., St. Albert, Alta.) tested positive April 29 (last worked April 23)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (12225-99th St., Grande Prairie, Alta.) tested positive April 29 (last worked April 25)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (500 Country Hills Blvd. N.E., Calgary) tested positive April 29 (last worked April 19)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (5700 Hwy 2A, Lacombe, Alta.) tested positive April 28 (last worked April 19)

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (12350 - 137 Ave. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 28 (last worked April 19 and 22)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (11541 Kingsway Ave., Edmonton) tested positive April 28 (last worked April 22)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (#100 4700 130th Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 28 (last worked April 17)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (7005-48th Ave., Camrose, Alta.) tested positive April 28 (last worked April 23)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (4718 50 St., Stettler, Alta.) tested positive April 28 (last worked April 19)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (9711-23rd Ave. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 27 (last worked April 15 and 17)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (#240, 540 Third St. S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 27 (last worked April 16 and 21)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (#100, 20 Heritage Meadows Way S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 27 (last worked April 21)

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (17303 Stony Plain Rd. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 27 (last worked April 16 and 20)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (A-5016-51 Ave., Red Deer, Alta.) tested positive April 27 (last worked April 22)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (100 Country Village Rd. N.E., Calgary) tested positive April 27 (last worked April 20)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (2250 162 Ave. S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 27 (last worked April 20)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (3645 34th St., Edmonton) tested positive April 27 (last worked April 18)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (231 Sage Valley Common N.W., Calgary) tested positive April 27 (last worked April 23)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (7606 Elbow Dr. S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 27 (last worked April 18)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (80 Cornerstone, Camrose, Alta.) tested positive April 26 (last worked April 22)

An employee at Jocelyn's Your Independent Grocer (5212 - 50th St., Drayton Valley, Alta.) tested positive April 25 (last worked April 22)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (401 Coopers Blvd. S.W., Airdrie, Alta.) tested positive April 25 (last worked April 20)

An employee at Jon's Your Independent Grocer (1906 Eighth Ave., Fort Macleod, Alta.) tested positive April 25 (last worked April 22)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (3715 47th Ave., Sylvan Lake, Alta.) tested positive April 25 (last worked April 17)

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (9 Haineault St., Ft. McMurray, Alta.) tested positive April 24 (last worked April 15 and 16)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (15969 97th St. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 24 (last worked April 19)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (7 Mahogany Plaza S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 24 (last worked April 18)

Sobeys