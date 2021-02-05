A total of 91 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in relation to an outbreak at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre.

Janna-Lea Yawney, the director of acute care at the hospital, said as of 4 a.m. on Feb. 5, 60 of those total cases are considered recovered, including 25 staff, leaving 31 cases active.

The cases include 14 patients, 32 staff, six visitors and 39 secondary cases. Two suspected outbreaks, in the obstetrics and pediatrics units, have been lifted.

"That was very exciting news because that tells us that we're going the right direction," said Yawney.

Yawney said “every room is open for business” and the hospital is still offering services to the community.

"We have spent an incredible amount of time and energy making sure that it is safe, so I just want the public to know that if they need our services to please come," she commented.

Some services, such as endoscopy procedures, were temporarily disrupted, but they are expected to be back up and running on Feb. 9.

The chemotherapy department has also been relocated to another area of the facility to keep the environment safe for patients. With units which are on outbreak, patients are being admitted on a case-by-case basis.

All staff are screened prior to arriving to the hospital and wear the appropriate and necessary personal protective equipment. Yawney said numerous experts were brought in to make sure the facility is doing all it can to minimize and reduce transmission.

The outbreak was first declared in the ICU on Jan. 17, with the east and west units added on Jan. 19.

YORKTON VACCINES

On Thursday and Friday, 200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered to frontline health care workers who are included in Phase One of the distribution plan.

Some doses will also be administered at Yorkton District Nursing Home – in the outbreak unit – on Friday.

"That has certainly lifted staff morale, the staff who have received the vaccine are extremely grateful and thankful that they've been afforded that opportunity," said Yawney.

Another delivery of 975 vaccine doses are expected the week of Feb. 15.