91-year-old man dies following alleged altercation at Yorkton nursing home

A 91-year-old resident at the Yorkton and District Nursing Home died following an alleged altercation with another resident last week.

In a release, RCMP said the Major Crime Unit is investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

The alleged altercation occurred between two men in a resident’s room at the nursing home on May 27 at around 2 a.m., according to a news release. A staff member entered the room after hearing a noise, and found a 91-year-old man injured.

He was taken to hospital for his injuries, but died two days later on May 30. RCMP said his family was notified of the death.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Services reported the death to Yorkton RCMP on June 1, resulting in the ongoing investigation. The RCMP Major Crime Unit South took over the investigation when the death was deemed suspicious.

An autopsy was completed in Saskatoon on Thursday.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time. This investigation is expected to take time to complete, so the RCMP does not expect updates in the “immediate days or weeks.”