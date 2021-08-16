91-year-old with dementia missing from Vancouver's West Side

A 91-year-old man has been missing since Sunday night and the Vancouver police are asking for help finding him.

Thomas Goundouvas has dementia and diabetes, and it’s likely he’s missed taking his medication, said police in a news release Monday afternoon.

“(He) was last seen around 9:30 p.m. yesterday at his home near West 13th Avenue and Trimble Street, in West Point Grey,” it reads.

“He was reported missing Monday, and VPD are concerned for his safety.”

Goundouvas frequents a number of businesses on Vancouver’s West Side, say police, and he is likely walking or using transit to get around the city.

Goundouvas is described as 5’6”, with a medium build, and salt-and-pepper hair that is usually combed back. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt, medium blue pants, and black running shoes.

Anyone who sees Goundouvas is asked to call 911 and stay with him until emergency responders arrive.