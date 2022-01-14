911 call leads to arrest, impaired driving charge: N.S. RCMP
RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a 38-year-old Bible Hill, N.S. woman for impaired driving following a traffic stop on Tuesday.
Just before 10 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about a vehicle that had struck a snow bank and was then seen swerving as it continued driving on Pictou Rd. in Bible Hill.
RCMP say the vehicle was located a short time later and a traffic stop was conducted.
While speaking with the woman, police say officers noticed she was displaying signs of impairment.
"The woman was arrested and transported to the Bible Hill RCMP Detachment where she provided samples of breath that were more than four times over the legal limit," wrote RCMP in a release.
According to police, the woman was released from custody and will be facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance over 80mg per cent.
She is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court at a later date.
