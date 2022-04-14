911 communicators as 'unsung heroes': Timmins police

Angela Marino is one of about 20 operators who answer 911 calls at the Timmins Police Service.

She's been on the job for a couple of decades and loves it.

"Is there a suspect in the area?" she asked a caller while allowing CTV News to sit beside her for a short time to get an idea of what goes on inside the communications centre at the Timmins Police Service.

She said some days she answers calls while on others she dispatches crews to emergencies.

One of her co-workers, Erica Roy, said few realize what goes on behind the scenes.

"When the call taker is taking your information and the details of the call, the dispatcher is dispatching that call out and getting the appropriate crews there. So a lot of the times they’re frustrated with us because they’re asking us 'why are you asking all these questions?' Well, we’re doing that so the officer or the firefighter or the EMS crew can be better prepared when they get to that scene," Roy said.

She joined the department four years ago thinking it would be a good entry into the world of policing and said she'll remain in the call centre as she finds every day brings new rewards.

"I mean, even what seems so minor to us may be a huge part of someone’s life. So you go home knowing that you helped someone," said Roy.

Police officials said the work of the unit is often overlooked, unrecognized and taken for granted.

Marc Depatie, the communications coordinator for the Timmins Police Service, said the operators are "very diplomatic in difficult situations."

"They manage a great deal of calls throughout the course of a day, from the mundane to the very serious. So we feel it necessary to acknowledge this week and show our appreciation for these 'unsung heroes.' When an officer reaches his home at the end of the day safely, that is due in part to the dedication and professionalism that is shown by these persons," Depatie said.

According to the 2020 Timmins Police Service's Annual Report, about 50 calls per day come into the local 911 line -- everywhere from the James Bay Coast to along the Highway 11 corridor -- and Roy said lately she's taking more calls for overdoses and domestic disputes.

Roy reminds people if someone mistakenly calls 911, you're asked to follow through with the call to clarify the situation.

The Timmins Police Service said there is a shortage of 911 communications and encourages people to consider the career, especially if they thrive on multitasking and helping people.