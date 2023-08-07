92-year-old man charged after allegedly calling victims onto his porch, sexually assaulting them
Toronto police have charged a 92-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Etobicoke.
Police say that on June 25 at around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a sexual assault call in the Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West area.
It’s alleged that the accused would call victims onto his front porch and start a conversation with a victim before exposing himself to them.
“The accused would also hug the victims and sexually assault them,” Toronto police said in a press release.
On Thursday, Walter Ross, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts each of sexual assault and committing an indecent act, as well as failure to comply with an undertaking, and criminal harassment.
Police say he’s scheduled to appear in a Toronto court in October.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
News Release - Sexual Assault Alert, Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West area, Man Arrested, Walter Ross, 92https://t.co/He9slgw8dG pic.twitter.com/f0C6AcVwVM— Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) August 8, 2023
