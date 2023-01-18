92-year-old man killed in two vehicle collision near Carnduff
A 92-year-old man is dead after a two vehicle collision between a pickup truck and tractor-trailer unit near Carnduff, Sask. on Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said in a release.
According to the release, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Range Road 1331 and Township Road 20 around 4:18 p.m. 10 kilometres south of Carnduff, Sask.
“Initial investigation determined a tractor-trailer unit was travelling north on Range Road 1331 when it collided with a pick-up truck traveling east on Township Road 20,” RCMP said.
The 92-year-old man driving the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 22-year-old man did not sustain any injuries, according to RCMP.
RCMP said road conditions were extremely poor and icy at the time of the collision.
The scene was closed to traffic for eight hours but has since been re-opened, RCMP said.
The investigation is ongoing according to RCMP. The name of the deceased was not released.
Carnduff, Sask. is approximately 282 kilometres southeast of Regina, near the U.S. and Manitoba borders.
