93.3 per cent of Grand River Hospital staff fully vaccinated; unvaccinated staff will be placed on unpaid leave

Grand River Hospital officials say 93.3 per cent of staff and physicians are fully vaccinated and another one per cent have received at least one dose.

Staff have until noon on Oct. 12 to receive at least one vaccine dose or they will be place on unpaid leave.

“I understand that staff are still coming forward to be vaccinated which is encouraging,” CEO Ron Gagnon said in a news release. “We also recognize that there may be an impact on selected services and wait times and will do everything we can to ensure that we are mitigating that impact and providing our community with safe, quality care.”

Grand River Hospital said of its 4,364 total staff and physicians, 228 were non-compliant with the vaccination policy as of mid-day Thursday. Officials also said the number of staff being vaccinated is increasing.

Anyone who hasn't provided proof of full vaccination before Nov. 9 risks loss of employment or loss of privileges for physicians.

The vaccine requirement was announced for all Waterloo-Wellington hospitals on Sept. 1.

St. Mary's General Hospital officials said earlier this week that 98 per cent of their staff are fully vaccinated.

A spokesperson for St. Mary's Hospital said staff will need to show proof of a first dose and a signed attestation to get their second dose by Nov. 9, along with twice-weekly rapid COVID-19 testing until they are fully vaccinated.

Previously, a joint statement from all Waterloo-Wellington hospitals said staff would need to be fully vaccinated prior to Oct. 12. However, the spokesperson said that changed when the policy came into effect on Sept. 7.

Guelph General Hospital reported 98 per cent of staff are fully vaccinated, and 96.3 per cent of staff at Cambridge Memorial Hospital are fully vaccinated.

The Brant County Health Unit said there are 132 staff members and 95 per cent are fully vaccinated, meaning five are not.

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance represents around 1,400 hospital employees in Stratford, Clinton, St. Marys and Seaforth. Ninety-seven per cent of staff have had both vaccine doses. Staff in that health unit have until Oct. 28 to get their first shot and commit to a second one. Anyone who isn't vaccinated will be placed on unpaid leave until Nov. 12 and may be forced to resign their position after that.