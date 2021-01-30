NDP leader Wab Kinew renewed his commitment to take on the Pallister PCs in 2023 after successfully navigating a party leadership review Saturday.

Party members voted 93 per cent in support of Kinew during their first ever virtual convention.

“I think this is a sign that our party is unified and that we have a lot of momentum,” said Kinew. “What I want to do as leader is build on that momentum and to keep showing the people of Manitoba that we’re working really hard to earn their support, and that if we do get the great honor of forming a government in the future we’re going to be a government that works for all of us.”

The constitutionally mandated leadership review comes as the party broke fundraising records and when Premier Brian Pallister’s popularity has been dropping.

A December poll by the Angus Reid Institute placed Pallister with the lowest approval ratings among provincial premiers at 34 per cent, a drop of 12 points from the previous quarter.

During a December media conference Pallister attributed his drop in popularity to the pandemic.

"It isn't the poll that matters to me, what matters to me is that we beat COVID," Pallister said during the news conference. "Basically it tells me that people don't like COVID, and neither do I. We'll stay focused on fighting COVID."

When questioned on issues other than COVID Kinew said climate change is always at the forefront as is the lesser talked about issue of affordability.

“That affordability challenge, just helping people keep their heads above water. I think that’s a big issue lurking in a lot of people’s lives right now,” Kinew said.

The NDP party also committed to fight Conservative cuts to healthcare, education, and the government’s plan to privatize core public services like Manitoba Hydro.

“I’m honored and grateful to have the support of Manitoba New Democrats and I take seriously the fact

that they continue to put their trust in myself and our team of talented NDP MLAs,” Kinew said.

The Manitoba NDP said 315 party members attended the virtual convention.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger